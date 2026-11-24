The Valparaiso Police Department says that they are investigating a suspicious death and a person of interest has been identified.

On Nov. 21, at around 12:11 p.m., Valparaiso Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Campbell Street due to the discovery of an unresponsive female within the private residence.

Emergency personnel determined the female was deceased and a police investigation was immediately initiated.

Police have confirmed the incident was isolated to those parties involved and there has been no threat to the public.

The investigation has identified a person of interest, and the investigation remains open and ongoing.

The Valparaiso Police Department says they continue “to work toward bringing the subject responsible for this criminal act into custody.”

Police say if anyone has additional information related to this incident, to contact their Investigations Division at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message. Use the word “Info” in the first line of your tip to identify which case you are providing information on.

Check the Valparaiso Police Department Facebook page for updates.