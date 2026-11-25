The Michigan City Police Department is supporting the 5th Annual Keep Kids Warm Coat Drive Giveaway, hosted by Positive Image Positive Impact and MC Maddwrappers.

MCPD is inviting our community to join in making a difference for local children and families this winter. They’re collecting donations of:

Coats

Hygiene Products

DROP-OFF LOCATION:

Michigan City Police Department

1201 E Michigan Blvd

Michigan City, IN 46360

DONATIONS ACCEPTED THROUGH DECEMBER 3, 2026

Simply stop by the PD and place your donations in the collection bin located in our lobby!

Lobby Hours:

Monday–Friday | 8:00 AM–10:00 PM

The lobby is closed on weekends.

“Every donation, big or small, makes a difference, MCPD said on its Facebook page. “Let’s come together as a community to help ensure our kids stay warm, healthy, and cared for this winter!”