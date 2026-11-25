The Michigan City Police Department is supporting the 5th Annual Keep Kids Warm Coat Drive Giveaway, hosted by Positive Image Positive Impact and MC Maddwrappers.
MCPD is inviting our community to join in making a difference for local children and families this winter. They’re collecting donations of:
- Coats
- Hygiene Products
DROP-OFF LOCATION:
Michigan City Police Department
1201 E Michigan Blvd
Michigan City, IN 46360
DONATIONS ACCEPTED THROUGH DECEMBER 3, 2026
Simply stop by the PD and place your donations in the collection bin located in our lobby!
Lobby Hours:
Monday–Friday | 8:00 AM–10:00 PM
The lobby is closed on weekends.
“Every donation, big or small, makes a difference, MCPD said on its Facebook page. “Let’s come together as a community to help ensure our kids stay warm, healthy, and cared for this winter!”