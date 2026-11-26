MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Community leaders turned a shovel on Tailwind Business Park, a $31.5 million investment that will bring a new public roadway and flex/industrial space.

“This road will connect to Cleveland Avenue and open up more land to the south for future development,” said Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “This is going to help us with some connectivity.”

The project, led by XL Investment Properties, Rossman Partners, Integrated Construction Solutions and Game Plan Solutions, is off Cleveland Avenue, behind Lowe’s and adjacent to the AMC Classic Movie Theatre.

“We are growing local business right here in Michigan City,” Mayor Nelson Deuitch said. “Hopefully, just like the train station downtown is transforming the North end … We are transforming this area.”

The business park will feature 11 buildings totaling approximately 132,000 square feet.

“Tailwind takes Michigan City’s portfolio of commercial space offerings to a higher level as we continue to bolster our business offerings,” said Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse.

“It’s been a year and a half process, and we are excited to get this going,” said Matt Rossman, president of Integrated Construction Solutions. “I think this project helps us plant a flag here in Michigan City.”

Mayor Nelson Deuitch said Tailwind Business Park lays the foundation for future development.

“We are not just building one project today but building access to what we are going to see next,” she said. “What this project says: when a developer decides to invest in Michigan City, they’re making a statement. They see what we see: a city that’s open to business and worth investing in.

“Today, we are breaking ground for tomorrow.”