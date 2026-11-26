MICHIGAN CITY, IN — Congratulations to Michigan City High School students Allysia Olmos and Kara Potts on being named Posse Scholarship finalists.

The Posse Foundation identifies, recruits, and trains students with extraordinary leadership potential. Selected Posse Scholars receive full tuition leadership scholarships to one of the foundation’s partner colleges and universities. Our two finalists are being considered for scholarships to Purdue University in West Lafayette.

Both students will participate in final interviews in mid-December, and scholarship recipients are expected to be announced in early January.

We are incredibly proud of our students for earning this recognition and wish them the best of luck as they move forward in the selection process.

Learn more about the Posse Foundation at www.possefoundation.org