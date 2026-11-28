LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co Inc will close U.S. 20 between Indianapolis Blvd and State Road 912/Cline Ave starting on or after Monday, November 30.

U.S. 20 will be closed through fall of 2027 for a bridge replacement project over Kennedy Ave. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour for U.S. 20 will follow State Road 912/Cline Ave, State Road 312/Chicago Ave and U.S. 20/Indianapolis Blvd.

Motorists should also be prepared for changing traffic patterns on Kennedy Ave. Kennedy Ave will be reduced to one lane in each direction beneath the bridge, with lane shifts to make room for the work zone. There will be no access between Kennedy Ave and U.S. 20.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.