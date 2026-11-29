Mike Love was an American singer and songwriter who co-founded the Beach Boys alongside his cousins Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson and their friend Al Jardine. Characterized by his nasally baritone singing voice, he consistently sang lead on their recordings and usually served as their frontman on stage.
Drawing inspiration from doo wop, Chuck Berry and Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, Love’s lyrics primarily reflected the youth culture of surfing, cars, and romance, which helped fashion pop culture’s perception of the “California Dream”.[1] He is credited with having co-written 15 songs with Brian that reached the U.S. Top 40, including “Fun, Fun, Fun”, “I Get Around”, “Help Me, Rhonda”, “California Girls”, “Good Vibrations”, and “Do It Again”
Through the years we attended so many fun concerts with the Beach Boys in a variety of line-ups. All you have to do is ay Beach Boys and you think fun music, great harmonies and Summer/California. Thank you for the wonderful music and memories. #mikelove
PHOTO CREDIT: Beach Boys FACEBOOK Page