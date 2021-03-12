The South Shore Line announced that eastbound Train 203, departing Millennium Station at 6:10 a.m. and arriving at Gary Metro Center at 7:07 a.m., will be canceled for approximately four weeks, Tuesday through Thursday.

The temporary cancellation of Train 203 will begin on Tuesday, March 16, and occur every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through early April.

Train 203’s temporary schedule change is due to track construction at East Chicago Station that will impact track availability. Monday and Friday service for Tr 203 will operate as regularly scheduled.

Recommended alternative service during this period includes eastbound Train 205 or Train 207.

Residual delays may occur on other morning and midday trains. Passengers are advised to be at stations on time in the event delays are less than anticipated.