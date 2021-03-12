Thursday at 2:30 PM, Deputy Jake Pisowicz was working Operation Pullover – a grant funded traffic enforcement project. While traveling eastbound on US 20 east of Meer Road, he began to travel behind a blue Dodge Neon. While nearing the intersection of US 20 and US 35, Deputy Pisowicz observed the vehicle suddenly merge from the passing lane to the driving lane. While making said lane change, the driver committed a traffic infraction.

Deputy Pisowicz initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot of a service station located near the intersection of US 20 and US 35. After making contact with the driver, Deputy Pisowicz’ s suspicions were raised by the information the driver provided him. As he attempted to correctly identify the driver, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Deputy Ryan

Elcock arrived to assist. As they reapproached the vehicle, the driver suddenly sped off initiating a motor vehicle pursuit (MVP).

The MVP left the parking lot, briefly traveled north on US 35, east on US 20 and then north of CR 525 West. In the 6000 North block of CR 525 West, the driver began to discard unknown items from the vehicle. Several deputies continued to pursue the vehicle along several roadways in Springfield Township. Eventually, the MVP traveled eastbound on CR 1000

North through Galena Township and on several roadways in Hudson Township. As the MVP traveled north on CR 650 East, it left Indiana and continued along several roadways in Berrien County, Michigan.

Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle across and around in a field located north of US 12 and west of Hampton Road.

The MVP continued to an area of the field which restricted the movement of the vehicle. The driver proceeded to put the vehicle into reserve and backed directly into Deputy Elcock’ s unmarked pickup truck.

The driver immediately fled from the vehicle initiating a foot pursuit. Deputy Elcock and Deputy Jon Samuelson, along with K9 Bosco, gave chase through a water-filled ditch. After crossing the ditch, K9 Bosco engaged the subject and took him to the ground. While on the ground, the subject physically resisted Bosco. A short time later, Deputy Alex Pishkur

and Deputy Elcock were able to successfully secure the subject in handcuffs.

The subject was identified as Travis E. HATCHEL (35 YOA) of La Porte. Deputies determined HATCHEL had several active warrants for his arrest through the LCSO. HATCHEL was transported to the Berrien County Jail located in St. Joseph, Michigan.

In addition to the arrest warrants, HATCHEL will be charged in Indiana and Michigan for offenses related to the MVP and foot pursuit. HATCHEL remains housed in the Berrien County Jail and will eventually be extradited back to the La Porte County Jail.

Mugshot: HATCHEL – Recent / Prior LCSO Arrest Assisting:

Captain Andy Hynek, Sergeants Jeff Wright and Andrew Hahn, Deputies Paul Adams, Wade Wallace, Alex Clemons and Tyler Oberholtzer, Indiana State Police, Michigan State Police, Trail Creek Police Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and Berrien County EMS

Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations.

Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.