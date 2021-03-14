Officer Zachery Wells conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East 11th Street on March 14th, 2021 at

approximately 12:59 A.M. for an infraction. Another motorist sped past Officer Wells during the traffic stop at

a high rate of speed. He also heard the tires on the speeding vehicle squeal loudly as it turned north onto Pine

Street from East 11th Street.

Officer Wells quickly finished his traffic stop in the 300 block of East 11th Street and began to locate the

speeding vehicle so a traffic stop could be performed for the driver’s reckless driving behaviors that were

observed. Officer Wells located the speeding vehicle near the intersection of Franklin Street and 11th Street.

He attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the speeding vehicle by activating the overhead emergency red and

blue lights on his fully marked patrol vehicle.

The motorist refused to stop for Officer Wells which resulted in a vehicle pursuit throughout the northwest side

of Michigan City. Other officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 3 and the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department

assisted with the vehicle pursuit. The driver eventually stopped in the 1600 block of West 10th Street before

fleeing on foot. The fleeing suspect tripped over a fence while attempting to evade officers. He was then

arrested by Officer Wells and identified as 30-year-old LaPorte, Indiana resident Joshua Murray.

Officers discovered the vehicle Murray was operating had been reported stolen. Evidence was also found inside

the vehicle that was associated with narcotic usage. The vehicle Murray was operating had been impounded so

it could be returned to its owner.

Murray was charged with Auto Theft (Level 6 Felony), Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felony),

Possession of a Syringe (Level 6 Felony), Resisting Law Enforcement (A-Misdemeanor), Reckless Driving (CMisdemeanor) and issued multiple citations. Officers also learned that Murray had the following active arrest

warrants through the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department: Escape (Level 6 Felony), Possession of a Syringe

(Level 6 Felony), Theft (Level 6 Felony), False Identity Statement (A-Misdemeanor) and Possession of

Marijuana (B-Misdemeanor). He was not issued a bond and has a probable cause hearing scheduled in LaPorte

County Superior Court # 4 on March 15th, 2021 at 12:45 A.M. Murray’s photo is attached to this press release

courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail. Assisting with this incident were Uniform Patrol Shift 3 Officers Patrick Lewis, Douglas Balon, Daniel Revoir,

and Captain Andy Hynek from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department.