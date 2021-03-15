The La Porte County Association of Realtors donated $2500 to Family Advocates to support the volunteers and staff who advocate for abused and neglected children, at-risk youth and parents in La Porte County.  To become a volunteer go to www.lpfamilyadvocates.com.
Representing The La Porte County Association of Realtors is Olga Sanchez(secretary) Karole Myres (treasurer) Tommy Sunn (co-chair for Charity auction committee) and Brad Anderson(President).  Representing Family Advocates is Karen Biernacki, CEO,

Lesley Lefeber, Lisa Huber, Maggie Fritzen,  backrow:  April Greetham, Kayla Pedraza, and Rechelle McCray.