The La Porte County Association of Realtors donated $2500 to Family Advocates to support the volunteers and staff who advocate for abused and neglected children, at-risk youth and parents in La Porte County. To become a volunteer go to www.lpfamilyadvocates.com

Representing The La Porte County Association of Realtors is Olga Sanchez(secretary) Karole Myres (treasurer) Tommy Sunn (co-chair for Charity auction committee) and Brad Anderson(President). Representing Family Advocates is Karen Biernacki, CEO,

Lesley Lefeber, Lisa Huber, Maggie Fritzen, backrow: April Greetham, Kayla Pedraza, and Rechelle McCray.