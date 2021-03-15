On March 11, 2021, at 3:49 PM, Deputies Ryan Doperalski and Shayne Landry were dispatched to a residence in rural Union Township reference a sex offense. While in route, they were advised a male subject, who resides nearby, wished to surrender for the same offense.

Deputy Landry responded to the victim’s residence where he met with the parents and the victim. Several minutes later, Detective Kristina Hynek arrived at the residence to assist.

Deputy R. Doperalski met with the accused, William R. HOAGLAN (42 YOA), at his residence. Shortly after arriving, he transported HOAGLAN to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office and turned him over to the lead-investigator, Detective Sergeant Adam Hannon. Later that evening, HOAGLAN was housed in the La Porte County Jail (LCJ).

The following day, Detective Sergeant Hannon signed a probable cause affidavit related to the investigation. Probable Cause was granted the same day in La Porte County Circuit Court for HOAGLAN’S arrest. HOAGLAN has been charged with the following offenses:

Count I – Child Molesting, Level 1 Felony

Count II – Child Molesting, Level 4 Felony

Count III – Child Molesting, Level 4 Felony

Count IV- Child Molesting, Level 4 Felony

Count V – Child Molesting, Level 4 Felony

Count VI – Child Molesting, Level 4 Felony

HOAGLAN remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $100,005.00 cash-only bond through Circuit Court.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released.

Assisting: La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Indiana Department of Child Services and Dunebrook Child Advocacy Center