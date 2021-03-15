On Friday, March 12th, at approximately 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to Munster Community Hospital for a reported gunshot victim. The male had been shot while driving westbound on I-80/94 between Indianapolis Blvd. and Calumet Ave. The victim was driving a 2002 Pontiac when the back window was shot. The victim realized he was hit by gunfire in his arm and drove home before being transported to Munster Community Hospital. The suspect vehicle may be a silver 2005-2010 Audi sedan. Injuries to the victim were non-life-threatening. The investigation is on-going.