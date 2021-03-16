– As previously released, on 3/12/21 around 6:30 p.m., six year old Grace Ross of New Carlisle was reported missing in the area of Chapman St., New Carlisle, Indiana. At approximately 8:25 p.m., Grace was located in a wooded area near Chapman. She was deceased. Due to the circumstances, CMHU was called to the scene to investigate. An autopsy revealed a preliminary determination of homicide by asphyxiation.

Further test results are pending.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office met with Grace Ross’ family earlier today to explain the autopsy results and the progress of the investigation.

As also previously released, a 14 year old male was arrested and taken into custody in connection with this investigation. At a detention hearing earlier today, the St. Joseph County Probate Court made the initial determination to detain the 14 year old, and set a further hearing date for Monday, March 22, 2021.

Pursuant to statute, the Juvenile Probation Department recently prepared a preliminary inquiry, which the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office will review this evening. The law allows a Prosecutor’s Office to file a petition alleging delinquency only after the preliminary inquiry is prepared and filed.