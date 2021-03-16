Michigan City Area Schools will conduct Kindergarten enrollment for the

2021-22 school year online this year. “Kindergarten Roundup” will take place March 22-26 at http://educateMC.net/kindergarten.

Kindergarten students must be age 5 by October 1, 2021.

During the online enrollment, parents/guardians will be asked to upload .jpgs or .pdfs of: (1) the child’s official birth certificate from the state Board of Health; (2) the parent/guardian’s driver’s license or state photo ID; (3) a record of the child’s immunizations and proof of lead screening; and (4) proof of residency, such as a utility bill, property tax bill, lease agreement on business letterhead, or public assistance documentation. Families will also be asked to provide emergency contact information for their children.

MCAS elementary schools will be open by appointment March 22-26, for those needing assistance with online enrollment. Parents should call ahead if they wish to enroll on site or drop off documentation.

 Coolspring Elementary (9121 W 300 North) – (219) 873-2073

 Edgewood Elementary (502 Boyd Circle) – (219) 873-2079

 Joy Elementary (1600 E. Coolspring Avenue) – (219) 873-2090

 Knapp Elementary (321 Bolka Avenue) – (219) 873-2096

 Lake Hills Elementary (201 Ferguson Road) – (219) 873-2105

 Marsh Elementary (401 E Homer Street) – (219) 873-2102

 Pine Elementary (1660 County Line Road) – (219) 873-2114

 Springfield Elementary (3054 W 800 North) – (219) 873-2117

Parents who need assistance to determine which school their child will attend may contact the MCAS Transportation Department at (219) 873-2127.

MCAS will also host an online “Kindergarten Q&A” for parents on Tuesday, March 23 at 4:00pm, at http://educateMC.net/youtube. The live discussion will feature Springfield Principal Lisa Emshwiller, Marsh Teacher Susan Shell, Edgewood School Nurse Brandi Morlan, and Coolspring Secretary Kathy Schroll. They will provide information and tips about preparing children for the kindergarten experience, the enrollment process, and how

families can help kindergartners during their first year. Questions for the panel can be submitted in advance to [email protected] or through a link during the live stream.

School-based Pre-K programs are offered in partnership with the La Porte County YMCA at Springfield and Pine, serving students from any attendance area. Children must be age 3 or 4 by October 1. There are tuition fees associated with these Pre-K programs, however, need-based scholarships are available and CCDF vouchers are accepted. For information and an application form, visit http://educateMC.net/preK.

Information and an application for MCAS elementary Magnet School programs in the Arts (at Pine Elementary) and STEM (at Lake Hills) are also now available online at http://EducateMC.net/magnets.