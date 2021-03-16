The South Shore Line advises passengers of a track project at East Chicago Station beginning this week that will serve to reduce overall train travel times and improve safety. The project is part of SSL’s long-term investment in improving train service, and involves re-alignment of station tracks at East Chicago that will permit trains to operate more efficiently through the area.

The track work is occurring in a section of double track in which trains operate simultaneously in either direction. Due to the construction, train movement will be reduced to a single track in the station area, which will require some trains to wait for opposing trains to clear before operating through.

Please be advised that single-tracking may create residual delays that impact some morning rush hour, midday and afternoon trains with approximately 10-15 minute delays. Passengers are advised to be at departing stations on time in the event delays are less than expected.

As a reminder, eastbound Tr 203 (departing Millennium Station at 6:10am) is canceled Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through early April due to track availability.

SSL regrets any inconvenience and thanks passengers for their patience.