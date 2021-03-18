One year ago today (March 18), Michiana Humane Society locked the front door to the public. But they never gave up on the animals. Today we mark that anniversary, and celebrate the happy outcomes, with a special video you can find on WIMS facebook.
Their ten week closure found 90+ pets moved into foster homes. Over half of them were adopted into those caring families and never returned to the shelter.
In fact, adoptions remained steady throughout the past year. In the darkest hours, pets chased the loneliness away. They are friends, indeed!
Michiana Humane Society is so grateful to their adopters, donors, and everyone who supports MHS in every way. Thank you!