Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter recently announced the promotion of Master Trooper Detective Michael C. Bailey to the rank of Sergeant to serve as the Investigative Squad Leader at the Lowell Post. Sgt. Bailey earned this promotion through written testing and a competitive interview process.

Sgt. Bailey is a native of Hebron, IN, graduating from Andrean High School in Merrillville before studying at Ball State University. In 2000, he was selected to attend and graduated from the 59th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy located in Plainfield, IN. After graduating, Bailey was assigned to the Versailles Post, later transferring to the Seymour Post before finally transferring to his home district of Lowell in 2006. He was awarded the Indiana State Police Combat Action Award in 2008 while assigned to Seymour. In 2010, he was promoted to Detective at Lowell.

During his tenure with the department, Sgt. Bailey has been a member of the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) Team, TIP (Tactical Intervention Platoon) Team, U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, NWI Major Crimes Task Force, and has been an FTO (Field Training Officer). He is also active as a School Safety Officer in partnership with the Porter County Sheriff’s Department and volunteers as a cross country and basketball coach at Morgan Township School. In his free time, Sgt. Bailey enjoys outdoors activities and is an active runner.

Sgt. Bailey resides in Porter County with his wife Lesly and their two sons.