On March 21, 2021 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Trooper Connor Davidson responded to a crash on I-80/94 eastbound at the 4.5 mile-marker. This is just west of the Cline Ave. exit ramp. Preliminary investigation shows that an unknown black SUV was driving recklessly and may have struck a gold 2007 Chevrolet Suburban. The Suburban then ran off the right side of the road when it struck the guard rail, rolled over, and struck the overhead signpost. This impact caused the large sign to collapse, falling onto the roadway and blocking the right three lanes. The sign partially fell onto another vehicle, a black 2006 Cadillac SRX, but no injuries were reported in that vehicle. The Suburban came to a rest on its driver’s side in the south ditch. The driver of the Suburban, Devon Cross, from Chicago, IL, and his son had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Hammond Fire Department. The driver was flown to the University of Chicago Hospital while his son was transported to Northlake Hospital in Gary with minor injuries. The black unknown SUV that was observed in the area did not stop. If anyone has information on the black SUV that was seen prior to and after this crash, please contact Trooper Davidson at 219-696-6242. The investigation is ongoing.