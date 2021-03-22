Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) hosted a military drill competition at MCHS on March 20, 2021. 6 schools from Chicago, Zion and Romeoville Illinois along with Ben Davis (Indianapolis), Portage and MCHS competed. Cadet Captain Jessica Wilhelm commanded the Armed, Unarmed and Inspection platoons, earning 3rd place in each category. Cadet First Lieutenant Declan Rice commanded the B Color Guard to another third place finish.

The meet was sponsored by the Michigan City chapter of the Marine Corps League.

“With all of the restrictions we have had to encounter, our cadets said that they really wanted to compete,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “Their ‘can-do’ spirit should inspire all MCHS students that they can overcome any obstacle with a positive attitude. They certainly inspired me.”

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, lauded the cadets for their dedication in the face of Covid restrictions. “Our cadets did not want to take the easy way out. They worked hard and their performance at the meet showed that.”

This was the first drill competition for all schools except Zion Benton, which went to a Navy JROTC school in Ohio for a meet, for over a year. The Covid restrictions have really limited JROTC events. It is not known at this time if any other school will host a meet The MCHS cadets will stay busy doing community service as well as planning for summer activities..