Michigan City Area Schools has announced a new partnership with the national nonprofit DonorsChoose to help teachers tap into a network of 4.7 million donors to support classroom projects and more seamlessly align with district strategy and operations.

To date, teachers in Michigan City Area Schools have raised $286,275 and completed over 657 projects on DonorsChoose. These projects vary from books to laptops and other tools to enhance the learning environment and support student success.

As one of the 120+ members of the DonorsChoose District Partnership Program, Michigan City Area Schools will be able to fully support teachers in the use of the platform, ensure safety and security, and align efforts with the district’s strategic priorities. Michigan City Area Schools will be able to monitor all donated materials, principals will be notified each time a project is funded, and receive early notification when there are new “match” funding opportunities.

For more information visit: www.donorschoose.org/mcas