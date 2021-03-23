La Porte County Deputies responded to an aircraft incident Monday. At 12:45 PM, deputies from the LaPorte County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to the area of US 421 and CR 1100 South, rural Clinton Township, in reference to an airplane that went down in the area.

Deputies arrived minutes later and located an airplane in a field on the northeast corner of US 421 and CR 1100 South. The airplane was located approximately 300 yards east of US 421.

The deputies met with the pilot and passenger, both of whom were uninjured. The pilot of the 1965 Piper Twin Comanche reported to the deputies that the aircraft‘s engines failed, resulting in the emergency landing.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will continue the investigation.