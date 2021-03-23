In Lake County, the ramp from Gary Rd to northbound Cline Ave/State Road 912 will be closed beginning Monday, March 29. A full road closure is required for the duration of the project to allow sufficient room for the various construction activities and for the safety of workers and motorists. The ramp is expected to reopen in mid-July, 2021.

Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour is to go south on U.S. 12/State Road 912 and use the ramps at U.S. 20 to exit and re-enter to go north.