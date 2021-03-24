A La Porte County fugitive announced a fugitive was arrested in Arkansas Monday. On March 11th, 53 year old Timothy J. Bailey, who was not in custody, appeared in person in La Porte court . During the hearing, Bailey was sentenced to five years, fully executed, in the Indiana Department of Correction, for Theft. Bailey was ordered to self-surrender at the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) by March 12th.

Bailey failed to report to the LCJ as ordered by the court. As a result, an arrest warrant was issued for Bailey for Failure to Appear, for the original offenses of two counts of Theft and a single count of Offer or Sale of an Unregistered Security.The Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST) began to seek the whereabouts of Bailey. This past Sunday, a FAST member received an anonymous tip from a citizen providing a possible location for Bailey. The Yell County Arkansas Sheriff’s Department was contacted and provided with information regarding Bailey. On Monday, Bailey was located and taken into custody. He remains housed in the Yell County Jail, located in Danville, Arkansas and is being held without bond. Bailey will be extradited back to the LCJ at a later date.