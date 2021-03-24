In La Porte, U.S. 35 will be closed between State Road 2 and Washington St on Saturday, March 27th from approximately 7am-5pm.

The overpass will be closed while NIPSCO upgrades the wires above the highway. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The right northbound lane is expected to be closed in this location on Monday, March 29th during the hours of 7am-5pm as well.