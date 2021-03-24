Minority Health Partners Of La Porte County is teaming up with Healthlinc for COVID vaccine distribution at holdcraft performing arts center, which is the old Elston Middle School auditorium outside the entrance next to YMCA. This event will take place on Wednesday, March 31st from 2pm-6pm. Anyone age 18 or older living in public housing, low income based/section 8 housing, homeless, migrant workers, or those who speak english as a second language (federal COVID-19 vaccination plan eligibility) Vaccine availability is limited, please register. By calling 219-872-6200 ext. 3730 .