Your visit to the zoo may look different, but please know that these new policies and procedures are there to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. The health and safety of our guests, employees, volunteers, and the animals in our care remain our top priority and we thank you for helping us with these efforts.

We take health and safety very seriously, and we have based our precaution policies on the CDC and the recommended zoological association guidelines that are being instituted across the country. We ask that all of our visitors follow these policies to ensure that we all stay well. As this is an ongoing situation, we will continue to evaluate our health guidelines and change our operations based on the state’s “Back on Track” color codes. We appreciate your patience and understanding!

What the zoo is doing to keep our guests safe:

No reservations are required for family groups, but the zoo will limit any unnecessary contact or crowding by capping guest admissions at 50% capacity while we are under yellow or orange levels.

Pre-scheduled field trips may be considered for weekday visits only if special restrictions are followed. We will also take limited reservations for the outdoor deck space, but not the classroom. All events, rentals, and programs will be limited to the half capacity rules and can be cancelled if the state color code changes. We recommend contacting the zoo at (219) 873-1510, or checking our Facebook page, the day of your visit to ensure that nothing has changed.

Face coverings are required, for everyone ages 2 years old and up, to enter the zoo unless there is a valid health reason not to wear one. Once inside the zoo, we ask that everyone please use appropriate social distancing and wear a mask when distancing is not possible or when you are inside buildings.

The Tree House Gift Shop and walk-thru aviary capacity will be limited to 25%. Facial coverings must be worn inside.

Families can practice personal hygiene by using the hand sanitizing stations located throughout the zoo.

The zoo has placed visual markers to help guests maintain the proper 6-foot distance from other individuals and groups at habitats, and other signage reminding everyone of the safety guidelines.

We continue to follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by asking employees and guests to stay home if they are sick, encouraging respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene, and routinely cleaning all surfaces and public areas.

The Observation Tower and the Safari Train ride will remain closed until the state is under the blue level.

Zoo staff will also regularly clean high-touch surfaces, restrooms, strollers, wagons, and wheelchairs which are available for rent.

The COVID virus can be transmitted to some animal species easier than others, especially the smaller education animals, felines, and primates who are especially suspectable to illness. Therefore, to further reduce risks, our volunteer opportunities will be limited and our up-close animal encounters, outreach programs, and some of our special events will remain cancelled for the 2021 season.

We are currently re-imagining our camps, events, and keeper talks so that we can provide them in a way that is safe and healthy for all. We are hoping to begin offering informal on-site keeper talks, mini day camps, virtual Safari Keeper chats, and special events that do not require stationary activities.

We are excited to welcome the community back to the zoo and look forward to our guests experiencing a safe, enjoyable, and memorable wildlife experience.

We are committed to keeping you, our staff, and our animals safe during this challenging time.

QUESTIONS?? PLEASE CHECK OUT OUR FACEBOOK PAGE OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.washingtonparkzoo.com you may also contact us by phone at (219) 873-1510