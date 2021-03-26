Senior Aidan Bartnicki was one of only 90 students statewide to earn Indiana Regional Academic All-Star status as communicated by the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP).

Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities, taking on leadership roles in those activities. The program is produced by the IASP with support provided by DePauw University, Indiana University Bloomington, and Purdue University.

Aidan, the son of Dan and Anna Bartnicki, possesses a 4.582 cumulative grade-point average. A member of Marquette’s inaugural early-college program (MQTT-U), Bartnicki is on track to earn 84 dual credits by graduation. The Portage native has represented Marquette honorably in numerous capacities, including Quiz Bowl, DECA, boys soccer, and boys golf.

Bartnicki was chosen from an elite group of 270 nominees across Indiana’s public and private accredited schools. The IASP also recognized him in December of 2019 as part of its Rising Stars of Indiana Class of 2021.

Bartnicki plans to attend Carthage College , which awarded him a full scholarship (tuition, room/board, and fees) this past week. He intends to study accounting.

The distinction marks the second consecutive year a Marquette student has earned Indiana Regional Academic All-Star honors. Aidan McDonnell ’20 earned the same acclaim last March.