Northwest Indiana residents now have even more convenient options for great healthcare.

Midwest Express Clinic just opened two new locations in Portage and Cedar Lake. MEC already has six other area locations, including the Dyer and Merrillville clinics, which opened in 2019.

“Our goal has always been to continue to expand so we can serve more people in the community,” Kasia Marshall, FNP-C, Clinical Resource said. “Having locations within miles of each other increases access to care and allows patients to find a location closer to home, where they can receive quality care in a timely fashion.”

The Cedar Lake office is in Lincoln Plaza on 133rd Avenue. The Portage location is located at 6131 US-6, near POW MIA Way.

Other offices are already conveniently located in Crown Point, Hammond, Munster and Schererville. MEC also has 11 Illinois locations, including six in Chicago, with another opening in Calumet Park this spring.

“Our goal is to reach the communities in more rural settings where healthcare options are limited. The surrounding communities have shown so much support to our existing centers. We now have brought our great team of professionals closer to home,” Heather Gutierrez, FNP-BC, Clinical Resource said.

All Midwest Express Clinic offices are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week including holidays. Online check-in for each location is available at midwestexpressclinic.com.

MEC is currently using COVID-19 protocols. Patients are asked to check in online, upload their insurance and ID and complete registration. Call the office when you arrive and wait in your car. Staff will guide you through a quick survey to determine if you can be treated in the general office or in a secluded, safe area.

Midwest Express Clinic is in-network with almost every major insurance plan, including Medicare and Medicaid. And MEC is not affiliated with a hospital or pharmacy, which gives it flexibility and helps keep costs down — savings that are passed down to patients.

Well-qualified staff can offer a range of health services, from treating the common cold and flu to pediatrics to women’s health services like pap tests, ultrasound, and treatment for urinary tract infections. MEC can handle injuries like burns and fractures or perform school or work physicals.

So, avoid the long wait and save yourself the drive, check in at midwestexpressclinic.com and visit a convenient location near you.