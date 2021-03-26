The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for U.S. 12 east of State Road 149 in Burns Harbor beginning Thursday, April 1.

The U.S. 12 bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad will be reduced to one lane in each direction for a bridge deck overlay and other bridge maintenance activities through early-October, 2021.

The ramp lanes on the bridge for exit and entry into Cleveland-Cliffs (F.K.A. ArcelorMittal) will be closed, but the ramps will remain open. A temporary stop sign will be installed at the top of the ramp onto U.S. 12 due to the merging lane being closed.

A bridge deck overlay is a protective treatment done to extend the life of a bridge deck. Learn more about this treatment on our Facebook page here.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.