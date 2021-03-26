The Michigan City Police Department is currently accepting applications for Full-Time Police Officers.

The Michigan City Police Department will be hosting both a written and a physical agility test at the police department located at 1201 E. Michigan Blvd. on May 1st. Applications may be picked up at the Michigan City Police Department or downloaded from their website.

The deadline to turn in applications will be Friday April 23rd, 2021 at 4:00 P.M.(CST). Visit the MCPD Facebook page or check out their website for more information.