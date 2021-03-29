Northwest Health is now offering a comprehensive weight loss service. The program is designed to meet the needs of all individuals who are ready to improve their health through weight loss by offering the expertise of a board certified obesity medicine physician as well as a bariatric surgery option.

Obesity is the second leading cause of preventable death in the United States*. It contributes to the risk of developing serious medical conditions including respiratory and cardiac problems, depression cancer and type-2 diabetes.

Yet unfortunately, losing weight can be difficult, and for people who have 100 pounds or more to lose, it can be even more challenging.

That’s why Northwest Health has developed a multi-faceted weight loss program that is customized to each person’s medical history and specific needs to help them lose weight, improve their overall health and regain their quality of life.

The program begins with a free weight loss seminar where patients can learn about their options and decide if they are candidates for medical weight loss or bariatric weight loss surgery. The free seminars are held twice a month and an online version of the seminar is available for individuals who are unable to attend in person. Interested individuals may sign up by calling the Northwest Health Weight Loss Services Coordinator at 219-402-5057.

Medical Weight Loss Option

Patients who want to try a non-surgical approach to weight loss will work with Vinay Tumuluri, M.D., an internal medicine and board certified obesity medicine physician. Dr. Tumuluri and a dietician partner with patients to develop the best meal plan and exercise program based on lifestyle and medical history.

This approach may utilize prescription medication for those patients who qualify. Weight loss varies based on medical history and adherence to diet and lifestyle changes.

Bariatric Surgery Option

For some, weight-loss surgery may offer a solution where other methods have failed. Bariatric surgery can be life transforming, offering individuals an opportunity to lead a more active and satisfying life.

Adam Conn, M.D, a board certified general surgeon at Northwest Health – La Porte, performs bariatric weight loss surgery including the sleeve gastrectomy, a restrictive procedure, and the gastric bypass procedure which is both a restrictive and a malabsorptive procedure. Both of these surgical weight loss procedures reduce the size of the stomach and can typically be performed using minimally invasive techniques that offer a faster healing time and less scarring. ​

Patients who qualify for and are interested in pursuing weight loss surgery will meet with Dr. Conn to identify the best surgical procedure for them, tests that need to be performed prior to surgery and discuss lifestyle changes needed for long-term weight control.

Weight loss surgery patients will also have an interdisciplinary support team who will provide education and information to aid with long term lifestyle changes. Members of this team include a clinical psychologist, dieticians, a diabetes educator, physical therapist, a wellness coach, nurses, and a support group facilitator. Patients who opt for surgery receive education on nutrition, exercise, and instructions before and after surgery and must actively engage in the education and support provided. Research shows that successful surgical weight loss is highly dependent on a patient’s commitment to lifestyle changes.