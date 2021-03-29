Hoosiers ages 30 and older are now eligible to sign up for a free COVID-19 vaccine, the Indiana Department of Health announced today. This expansion of eligibility makes the vaccine available to more than 840,000 additional Hoosiers. Beginning Wednesday, Hoosiers age 16 and older also will be able to schedule a vaccine. Vaccine appointments will extend over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state. Individuals seeking an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 530 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments. Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers’ platforms, not through the state centralized system.