Friday 4/2/21

FISH FRY-ALL YOU CAN EAT from 5-7PM at American Legion Post #21 on Highway 421 in Westville. Dinner includes: HAND BREADED POLLOCK, chicken strips, French fries, creamy coleslaw, rolls and dessert. Special veterans and senior pricing: Adults-$10.00, Seniors(60yrs+) & Vets-$9.00, Kids 12 & under-$5.00, Preschoolers-Free. Limited seating available. Carry-outs available. Call 219-785-2923 to pre-order for carry-outs, otherwise first come first serve. Mask required for entry.