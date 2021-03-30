Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, together with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), announced that an eight-week mass vaccination clinic with the capacity to administer 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day will open in Gary in early April.

The clinic will run from April 7 to June 2 at the site of the former Roosevelt High School, 730 W. 25th Ave., Gary. The location was recommended by Indiana and selected by FEMA based on its proximity to a large number of Indiana’s high-risk citizens and medically underserved populations.