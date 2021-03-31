The Michigan City Police Department in partnership with the Michigan City Fire Department recently announced their Easter outreach program. MCPD says this year’s Easter Egg Hunt will be a little different when compared to those held years ago due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic along with guidelines currently set in place by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Two designated locations have been set up for this year’s Easter Egg Hunt which will take place tomorrow (April 1st) between 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM. Those two locations include the Garden Estates apartment complex (909 Pinetree Court) and Lakeland Estates apartment complex (226 Merrihill Drive). Those attending the event at Lakeland Estates and are not a resident there are encouraged to park at Kruger Middle School (2001 Springland Avenue) due to the shortage in parking.

These events are open to the public, however those participating will be required to wear face masks. Bags will be provided so children can collect candy filled eggs at these two locations. Golden eggs will be placed at each location. Children who find a golden egg can meet with an officer at each location to redeem a special prize.

The Michigan City Police Department also partnered with management from Tall Timbers apartment complex (3065 Springland Avenue). Staff from Tall Timbers apartment complex will assist officers from the Michigan City Police Department with passing out candy filled eggs to residents with children tomorrow from 09:00 AM to 3:00 PM.