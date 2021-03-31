Riding your bike to work, exploring the bike trails of the Indiana Dunes State Park or cycling Chicago’s lakefront bike path just got easier with the South Shore Line ’s Bikes on Trains program.

Bikes on Trains has expanded to now include 18 total weekday trains. The new bike trains were added to the schedule in summer 2020 to accommodate increased demand for more weekday bike service. SSL continues to offer bike accommodations on 14 weekend trains. Bike cars will be available on these select trains beginning tomorrow through Oct. 31.