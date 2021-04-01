An informational event exclusively for undocumented and DACA students

“Keeping the Dream Alive,” part of the Indiana University Northwest Office of Admissions Spring Forward series of virtual information sessions about college, will take place on Friday, April 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This special event will provide an opportunity for prospective undocumented and DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) students, to learn more about the DACA program, the application process at IU Northwest, and how to apply for financial aid as an undocumented or DACA student.

Attendees will hear from Karina Garduño, the assistant director for Multicultural Programming at IUPUI. Garduño works in several areas within the IUPUI Multicultural Center and serves as the primary point of contact for DACA and undocumented students who attend IU campuses.

Throughout the two-hour session, Garduño will share the challenges undocumented and DACA students may face during the application process and review legislative changes affecting students.

What is DACA?

On January 20, 2021 President Biden introduced an immigration reform bill to Congress entitled the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021. Included in this bill is the reopening of the DACA program to protect immigrants who came to the United States when they were children from deportation. The bill also allows many undocumented students the ability to qualify for financial aid to pursue a college education, obtain health insurance, and apply for a work permit.

To learn more or to register for the event, visit tinyurl.com/IUNDream or contact the Office of Admissions at 219-980-6991 or [email protected].