Lisa Whitty Bradley, MD, FACS, and Mark Grevious, MD, both board-certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery, are welcoming new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic.

Dr. Whitty Bradley received her training at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit and did her residency in general surgery at University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, Ill. She has a fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery from Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Dr. Witty Bradley’s clinical interests include implant-based breast reconstruction, breast reduction, benign and malignant skin lesion management and scar revision management.

Dr. Grevious received his training and had his residency in general surgery at Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School in Newark, N.J. He has a fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery from University of Chicago in Chicago.

Dr. Grevious’ clinical interests include general plastic and reconstructive surgery, hand/wrist reconstruction, breast reconstruction, aesthetic/cosmetic surgery and maxillofacial reconstruction.

Hammond Clinic is located at 7905 Calumet Ave. in Munster. MyChart virtual visits are available. For more information or to make an appointment, call (219) 836-7506.