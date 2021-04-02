The Indiana Department of Health announced today that appointments are now open for the mass vaccination clinic being opened at Gary’s Roosevelt Park next week in partnership with FEMA. Appointments for the first mobile sites across northern Indiana are now available as well. Hoosiers can go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to schedule. The clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT beginning April 7 through June 2. The first three weeks will provide first doses of Pfizer vaccine. The second three weeks will provide second doses of Pfizer. The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered the final two weeks of the clinic. Appointments for the final weeks with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be added in the coming days. The Gary Public Transportation Corp. (GPTC) bus system is providing free rides to the Roosevelt site to people who show the driver their appointment confirmation. IU Health also is providing free transportation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. To schedule transportation through IU Health, call 1.888.IUHEALTH (1.888.484.3258). The fixed site in Gary will be able to administer up to 2,000 vaccinations per day. In addition, the mobile units will be deployed to nine counties across northern Indiana during the eight-week period. Two mobile units will be deployed at a time, and each can administer up to 500 vaccinations a day. The Gary clinic will be a drive-thru operation but will have a walk-up option for individuals who arrive by bus or other means of transportation. The drive-thru entrance is located at 2145 Harrison St., Gary. The walk-up entrance can be accessed at 730 W. 25th Ave. The mobile clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CDT as follows: April 7-10:

Pentecostal Temple Church

2722 Wabash St.

Michigan City, IN 46360 April 7-9:

Merrillville Parks and Recreation Department

6600 Broadway

Merrillville, IN 46410 Appointments for both the Gary Roosevelt site and mobile clinic locations are required and can be scheduled online at ourshot.in.gov (use Chrome or Firefox as your browser). To find the Gary site at Roosevelt Park, enter the registration page and search by the 46407 ZIP code. To find the mobile sites, search for ZIP codes 46360 and 46410. If you do not have a computer or smartphone, call 211 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT to schedule an appointment. Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals age 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine is available at no cost to patients, but insurance may be charged an administration fee.