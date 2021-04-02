Earlier this week, happy-go-lucky Milo was diagnosed with bilateral luxating patellas. Both knees needed surgery. Dr Bailey at Michigan City Animal Hospital offered to donate 2/3 of the cost of repair, but we had to act fast because there was only one opening in the schedule for the next month.
Thanks to the people who responded quickly to our Facebook plea, we were able to authorize surgery without tapping Petey’s Fund! Milo had a four hour surgery very early Thursday morning. He’s an all-star patient and doing well! He will be on restrictions for a while but should be fine.
This afternoon he will join his foster-to-adopt family for the first time. Imagine the bond that forms when you guide a pup from post-surgery to fully healed! Good luck, Milo! Live a happy life!