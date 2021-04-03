INDIANA DUNES NATIONAL PARK: While working on the Tolleston East Prescribed Fire yesterday, the National Park Service (NPS), was notified of a wildfire in the Miller section of Gary. Engine 5673, a Type 3 wildland interface fire engine, responded and determined the fire was in fact on NPS property. As resources became free from the prescribed fire, they were shifted to the Miller Woods wildfire.

As of 6:00 pm last evening, the Miller Woods wildfire was approximately 300 acres burning on NPS property in Gary, Indiana. Two fire engines and approximately 14 personnel assisted by US Steel Fire and Security are working to control the fire. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

Additionally, at 5:10 pm yesterday, Burns Harbor Fire Department requested assistance with a vegetation fire adjacent to the Norfolk Southern rail yard in the Port of Indiana. The two NPS fire engines and personnel that were remaining on the Tolleston Prescribed fire responded to assist Burns Harbor Fire Department.

The Tolleston Dunes Trail and surrounding area remain closed today to recreation. The trail system in Miller Woods, including the Paul Douglas Trail is also closed due to the wildfire.

For more information and updates go to the Indiana Dunes National Park’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS

