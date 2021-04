ON OUR WAY TO BE A GIG CITY!!!

Thank you Surf Broadband Solutions …Announcing today an additional $5,000,000 investment of fiber optic infrastructure.

Local Company providing gigabit service to The City of La Porte that puts us in the company of the most elite broadband cities in the U.S.

Surf and the City are honored to be able to bring fiber connectivity to the residents and expand service to every home with affordable gigabit internet.