The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for the State Road 149 bridge over I-80/94 starting Tuesday, April 6.
During phase one, the inside left lanes northbound and southbound will be closed, and the outside right lanes will be closed during phase two. Lane closures will be in place through late-May, 2021 for a bridge deck overlay and painting. These preventative maintenance activities prolong the life of the bridge deck.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.