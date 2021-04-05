The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a resurfacing project for State Road 2/Lincolnway in Downtown LaPorte starting Monday, April 12 with ADA ramp and pedestrian work activities.

Night time paving operations will begin on or around May 21 and will take place between approximately 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Lane closures or moving flagging operations will occur while resurfacing is taking place.

INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.