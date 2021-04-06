On April 5, 2021, at 5:43 AM, deputies were summoned to the intersection of US 35 and CR 250 South, rural Pleasant Township, reference a two-vehicle personal injury crash. At 5:45 AM, Deputy Josh Smith arrived at the scene and located a deceased male subject in the northbound lanes. The initial crash investigation completed by Deputy Jake Pisowicz and other deputies determined the following had occurred.

A silver 2016 Nissan, driven by Adam FEDOROWICZ (67 YOA) of La Porte, was traveling southbound on US 35 in the driving (right) lane approaching CR 250 South. A red 2006 Jeep, driven by Melissa L. NEWCOMER (28 YOA) of Knox, was traveling southbound on US 35 in the passing (left) lane approaching CR 250 South.

NEWCOMER advised the Nissan turned in front of her leaving her no time to react and she collided with the vehicle. Following the crash, the Nissan came to rest in the grassy median just south of the US 35 and CR 250 South intersection. The Jeep came to rest on its roof in the northbound lanes of US 35 south of CR 250 South.

Deputy Smith interviewed a witness who provided the following statement. The witness advised he was traveling south on US 35 behind the Nissan when he observed its right turn signal activate to indicate a possible right turn onto CR 250 South. However, the Nissan failed to merge into the turn lane and suddenly turned left and into the Jeep’s path of travel. He advised the Jeep crashed into the driver’s side of the Nissan.

During the crash, FEDOROWICZ was ejected from the Nissan. NEWCOMER complained of pain, however refused medical treatment at the scene. All four lanes of US 35 were closed between Boyd Boulevard and CR 400 South for approximately one and a half hours for the crash investigation.