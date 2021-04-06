The LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call on April 5th, 2021 at 03:29 A.M.

regarding a person who was stabbed in the 1000 block of East Michigan Boulevard. Multiple officers from

Uniform Patrol Shift 3 quickly responded to the scene and located two people with significant injuries. The

victim was identified as a 55-year-old Michigan City female resident who was suffering from multiple stab

wounds to her body. The suspect was identified as a 67-year-old Michigan City male resident who was

suffering from severe head injuries. Both the victim and suspect were transported from the scene by LaPorte

County EMS to Franciscan Health Michigan City Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was outside a residence in the 1000 block of East Michigan

Boulevard when the suspect approached her. The suspect engaged in a brief conversation with the victim

before she was stabbed multiple times. A group of people in the area came to the victim’s aid after witnessing

what took place.

Officers conducted interviews, canvased the area of video surveillance, and collected evidence at the scene.

Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the

integrity of this ongoing investigation. The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have

witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this

incident, to contact Detective Corporal Marty Corley at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1073 or at

[email protected]

Other first responders who assisted with this incident were Corporal Kelley Kennedy, Officer Matthew

Babcock, Officer Daniel Revoir, Officer Isaac Murray, Officer Douglas Balon, the Michigan City Fire

Department and LaPorte County EMS.

