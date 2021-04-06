Northwest Medical Group has opened a new Primary Care location at 3012 Franklin Street in Michigan City where Maribonn Tiangson, M.D., a board certified internal medicine physician is now seeing patients.
“The best thing about practicing medicine is being able to build an alliance with my patients. Identifying their signs and symptoms and listening closely to them makes all the difference in helping them be as healthy as possible.” said Dr. Tiangson.
As a young child, Dr. Tiangson knew she wanted to be a physician because it was the best way she knew to make a difference in people’s lives. She chose internal medicine in particular because she enjoys the
challenge of diagnosing conditions and the ability to educate patients and help them prevent disease or lower their risk.
Dr. Tiangson joined Northwest Medical Group in 2019. She moved to Northwest Indiana with her husband, Dr. Reuel Uy after completing her internal medicine residency in Chicago.
Ashley Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Health explained, “I’m pleased to move our primary care physicians to the heart of Michigan City and closer to our patients’ homes. Northwest Health Michigan City, where Dr. Tiangson practiced previously, is now a one-stop center for patients who need physician specialists, diagnostic lab work or imaging, and rehab therapies.” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO of Northwest Health.
Dr. Tiangson specializes in adult medicine and cares for patients with a range of conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, hypertension and obesity. She is accepting new patients.
Appointments with Dr. Tiangson can be made by phone at 219-877-3841 or online at NWMedicalGroup.com.
To learn more about Northwest Medical Group visit NWMedicalGroup.com.