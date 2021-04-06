Michigan City High School senior Josiah Miller has been named a 2021 Indiana Academic All-Star.

Miller is one of only 40 seniors in Indiana to receive the honor, which is sponsored by the Indiana Association of School Principals (IASP). The students were selected from a field of 270 outstanding nominees from the state’s private and public accredited high schools.

Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities, and take on leadership roles in those activities. The program is produced by IASP, with support from DePauw University, Indiana University, and Purdue University, and corporate partner Herff Jones. Student Awards will be presented in May by these partners.

Miller is a top honor student at MCHS, with a GPA of 4.68. He has earned numerous college credits at Michigan City High School, through AP and Dual-Credit courses.

A multi-sport athlete for the MCHS, he advanced to the IHSAA State Diving Finals in 2020 and 2021. In addition to diving for the Wolves, he participated in Boys Swimming, Tennis, and Track. He is an Assistant Dive Coach both for the MCHS team and for the Michina Dive Club and was MVP for Boys Tennis.

He is also involved in MCHS Student Council, National Honor Society, the Rho Kappa Social Studies honor society, the Envirothon team, Mathletes, and the Chemistry Olympiad. He has held leading roles in several MCHS Theatre productions and serves as a peer tutor.

Miller is passionate about a service club he founded last year at Michigan City High School called “Helping Hands.” The club, which has grown to 32 members, is dedicated to performing service projects for both school and community. Among the projects, the group has undertaken are garbage cleanups, volunteering at soup kitchens, peer tutoring, making facemasks for children, making blankets for senior citizens, and assembling and delivering care packages for seniors.

He is employed part-time as a teller at Horizon Bank’s Wolves Branch, located at Michigan City High School, and also works at Chipotle.

Next fall, he will attend Notre Dame University to major in Science Business.