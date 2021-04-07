A two semi crash caused I-94 to be closed for 12 hours in Lake Station on Tuesday Morning. At around 1:30 a.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on I-94 eastbound at the 15 mile-marker. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Dodge Dart was traveling east at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a Toyota Camry. The Toyota was traveling in the right lane when it was rear-ended. This impact caused the Toyota to spin and come to a rest in the left lane. Debris was scattered across the entire roadway and all three lanes of I-94 required to be closed for emergency responders to treat the injured.

As this crash was being investigated, at 2:00 a.m., another crash occurred at the 14.8 mile-marker. A trooper responded and observed a semi, had rear ended a FedEx truck that was pulling two semi-trailers. Investigation in that crash shows that the driver of the FedEx vehicle was slowing in the traffic backup when it was rear-ended by the Volvo truck. The impact resulted in a large amount of paint and diesel fuel to spill onto the roadway. The driver of the Volvo was trapped inside of the cab of the Volvo and had to be extricated by the Lake Station Fire Department. The driver was flown to a trauma hospital in Illinois. All lanes of I-94 were closed at the crash scene for 12 hours for scene cleanup. Cleanup required removing the spilled paint from the roadway surface. One lane of traffic was able to go around on the inside shoulder to avoid the affected portion of the roadway.

