Your 2020-21 annual hunting and fishing licenses expired on March 31. If you haven’t done so already, it’s time to renew. Purchase your license online, at a local retailer, or through the DNR Customer Service Center.

Your 2020-21 annual hunting and fishing licenses expired on March 31. If you haven’t done so already, it’s time to renew. Purchase your license online, at a local retailer, or through the DNR Customer Service Center.

Now is a great time to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. Outdoor activities can improve mental health and well-being. Treat yourself to a moment of peace or reconnect with family and friends out on the water.

Now is a great time to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. Outdoor activities can improve mental health and well-being. Treat yourself to a moment of peace or reconnect with family and friends out on the water.