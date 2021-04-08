Renew your hunting and fishing license
Your 2020-21 annual hunting and fishing licenses expired on March 31. If you haven’t done so already, it’s time to renew. Purchase your license online, at a local retailer, or through the DNR Customer Service Center.
Now is a great time to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. Outdoor activities can improve mental health and well-being. Treat yourself to a moment of peace or reconnect with family and friends out on the water.
First Free Fishing Day, May 2
Indiana’s first Free Fishing Day of the year is May 2. Indiana residents do not need a fishing license to cast a line and get out on the water on these special days. Free fishing days are a great opportunity to disconnect from the worries of everyday life and reconnect with family and friends. May 2 is also Visit Indiana Day, which Indiana State Parks is celebrating by offering free admission. Celebrate both days by packing your poles and visiting a state lake or state park pond.